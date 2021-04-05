The number of COVID-19 cases have gone up steeply across the country with 10 states accounting for more than 91 per cent of cases. Many states are taking measures to ensure that people comply with the precautionary measures and the authorities are cracking down on violators. But is this enough to ensure that the gains made in the fight against COVID-19 in the last 15 months do not go to waste now? Taking cognizance of the gravity of the situation Prime Minister Narendra Modi reviewed the current situation in the country in a high-level meeting that he chaired on Sunday.