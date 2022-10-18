PM Modi Kickstarts Distribution Of Ayushman Cards In Gujarat: All About The Health Insurance Scheme

PM Modi

The health insurance scheme has benefited around 4 crore poor patients across the country. An Ayushman card is a 5-lakh rupee ATM that will keep giving benefits every year, said Modi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday kickstarted the distribution of PMJAY-MA Yojana Ayushman cards in Gujarat via video conferencing. Under this campaign, about 50 lakh such cards has been distributed to the people in the state. The Prime Minister expressed happiness that the Ayushman Bharat scheme, which aims for health for all, has helped saved many lives. He also interacted with the beneficiaries and asked them to spread awareness about the scheme.

Addressing the gathering, Modi stated, "We have been hearing about health insurance in many countries of the world, but India is going beyond that, ensuring health assurance."

The Prime Minister added that this scheme and many other launched by his government directly address the needs of the common citizens.

"Simply speaking, an Ayushman card is a 5-lakh rupee ATM. This is an ATM card that will keep giving benefits every year," said Modi. He elaborated that if a person lives for 30-40 years, he/she will get the benefit of 1.5-2 crore worth of treatment over that period.

"Ayushman card will be your true friend, the biggest troubleshooter," he added.

Half of Ayushman Bharat beneficiaries are women

Modi informed that so far, the health insurance scheme has benefited around 4 crore poor patients across the country, including about 50 lakh poor patients from Gujarat. The fact that half of the beneficiaries of Ayushman Bharat scheme are women makes the Prime Minister more satisfied.

He stated, "When the citizens of the country are empowered, then the country becomes powerful. That's why we have focussed on empowering the common citizen, especially the women of the country."

Modi said that mothers and sisters often hide their diseases in the interest of the family and suffer because they were afraid of the debt that might pile up due to the high cost of treatment.

"Ayushman Bharat Yojana has also liberated poor mothers and sisters from this problem," he added,

PMJAY-MA beneficiaries from Gujarat can avail the benefit of free treatment even outside the state.

Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) in 2018. Considered the largest health insurance scheme in the world, it provides coverage of up to Rs. 5 lakh per family per year for primary, secondary and tertiary care hospitalization without any cap on the family size and age.

As the Chief Minister of Gujarat, Modi had started the 'Mukhyamantri Amrutam (MA)' scheme in 2012 to provide free medical treatment to poor citizens. In the year 2014, the scheme was extended to cover families with an annual income limit of Rs. 4 lakh. The scheme was further extended to several other groups and renamed as Mukhyamantri Amrutam Vatsalya (MAV) Yojana.

In 2019, Gujarat integrated MA/MAV Yojana with the AB-PM-JAY scheme with the name PMJAY-MA Yojana, making all the beneficiaries under MA/MAV and AB-PMJAY eligible for co-branded PMJAY-MA cards. The colour-printed Ayushman cards (50 lakh) were distributed to all the beneficiaries across Gujarat at their doorstep by National Health Authority empanelled agencies after performing e-KYC of beneficiaries.

PMJAY-MA Yojana Ayushman cards will ensure top quality and affordable medical care. https://t.co/Ak5bFjm57T Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 17, 2022