As India grapples with the precarious health situation in the country Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday received the second dose of COVID-19 vaccine at the city's premier All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). He sent a message to the people that vaccination is among the few ways we have to defeat the virus. The Prime Minister also advised the citizens through a Twitter message: If you are eligible for the vaccine get your shot soon. Register on CoWin.gov.in. Got my second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine at AIIMS today (Thursday). Vaccine is among the few ways we have