As India grapples with the precarious health situation in the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday received the second dose of COVID-19 vaccine at the city's premier All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). He sent a message to the people that "vaccination is among the few ways we have, to defeat the virus". The Prime Minister also advised the citizens through a Twitter message: "If you are eligible for the vaccine, get your shot soon. Register on CoWin.gov.in."

"Got my second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine at AIIMS today (Thursday). Vaccine is among the few ways we have, to defeat the virus," Modi tweeted. He also posted a photograph while taking the second jab.

PM administered indigenous vaccine Covaxin

The Prime Minister has taken Covaxin, India's homegrown vaccine developed by Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech. The two nurses who administered the covid-19 vaccine to the Prime Minister on Thursday are P. Niveda from Puducherry and Nisha Sharma from Punjab. Niveda was also involved in administering the first dose of the vaccine to the Prime Minister on March 1. He was the first beneficiary on March 1 as the second phase of nationwide vaccination against the deadly pandemic began.

Vaccination currently open for people above 45 years

Amid the “second wave” of COVID-19 across the country, the Centre allowed administering vaccine shots at workplaces with around 100 eligible beneficiaries from April 11. Currently, people at the age of 45 and above are eligible for vaccination.

India surpasses US as fastest vaccinating country

The Union Health Ministry recently said India has surpassed the US to become the fastest Covid-19 vaccinating country in the world with an average daily rate of 30,93,861 vaccine doses. So far, over 9.01 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses have been administered in India, the Health Ministry said on Thursday.

Vaccine shortage can impede drive in India

However, despite these positive figures regarding vaccination in the country, it remains a matter of concern that many places are reporting a shortage of the precious shots. Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Wednesday said that there is an acute shortage of COVID-19 vaccines in the state. Many vaccine centres in the state are being shut down because of this shortage and the minister said that the state has just three days’ supply left. Meanwhile according to a news report, almost 60 per cent of the government vaccination centres in Varanasi, the constituency of Prime minister Narendra Modi, have had to shut down due to a shortage of Covid vaccines. Of the 66 government-approved vaccination centres in Varanasi, the Covid immunization drive is only taking place at 25 as the other sites have cited a shortage of Covid vaccines.

