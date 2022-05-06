PM Modi Directs States To Take All Measures To Avoid Loss Of Life Due To Heat Wave

States and UTs have been advised to prepare Heat Action Plans as a standard response at the state, district and city levels.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday chaired a high-level meeting to review the situation relating to heat wave management and monsoon preparedness.

During the meeting, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) briefed about the persistence of high temperatures in March-May 2022 across the country.

In view of the rising temperatures, the Prime Minister directed States and UTs to take all measures to avoid deaths due to heat wave or fire incident and improve the response time towards any such incidents.

He also stressed that regular hospital fire safety audits need to be done. Further, the PM spoke about the need for holistic efforts to substantially reduce the vulnerability of forests across the diverse forest ecosystems in the country against fire hazards, enhance the capabilities of forest personnel and institutions for timely detection of a possible fire and for fighting fires, and to speed up recovery after a fire event.

The PM has advised States and UTs to prepare Heat Action Plans as a standard response at the state, district and city levels.

Prepare Flood Preparedness Plans: Centre Tells states

In view of upcoming monsoons, all states have been advised to prepare 'Flood Preparedness Plans' and undertake appropriate preparedness measures. NDRF has been advised to develop its deployment plan in flood affected states.

Modi also asked states to ensure that arrangements for monitoring the quality of drinking water are done to avoid contamination and resultant spread of water-borne diseases.

The PM directed also mentioned the importance of timely dissemination of weather alerts in coastal areas and to increase the use of active use of social media for sensitisation of communities.

In addition, the PM pointed out the need for effective coordination between central and state agencies to ensure preparedness of all systems for any incidents in the wake of heat wave and upcoming monsoons.

The meeting was attended by the Principal Secretary to PM, Advisors to PM, Cabinet Secretary, Secretaries in the Ministries of Home, Health, Jal Shakti, Member NDMA, DGs of National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) & DG NDRF.

