The COVID-19 pandemic has taken a huge toll on India. Even as we enter the 10th month of the global health crisis, the number of confirmed cases continue to rise steadily. Some states and districts have fared worse than others. Today, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases stand at 68,35,655. So far, the disease has claimed the lives of 1,05,526 people in the country. The number of cases has grown significantly following easing of lockdown restrictions. This is, to a large extent, because of people’s attitude and indifference. Lack of awareness also plays a big role here. Also Read - COVID-19 Live Updates: Cases in India surge to 68,35,655 while death toll reaches 1,05,526

Amid growing public indifference to wear masks and avoid mass gatherings, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has launched a Jan Andolan for COVID-19 appropriate behaviour on Thursday. “Let us Unite to fight Corona! Let us always remember: Wear a mask, wash hands, follow social distancing, practice ‘Do Gaj Ki Doori’. Together, we will succeed and together, we will win against COVID-19,” Modi tweeted. Also Read - Ayurveda-based COVID protocol is not replacement to clinical SOP, says AYUSH Ministry

People’s participation matters

The campaign was launched by way of a tweet in view of the upcoming festival and winter season as well as the opening up of the economy. The aim of the campaign is to encourage people’s participation and a COVID-19 pledge will be taken by everyone. It endeavours to be a low-cost but high-intensity campaign with the key messages to ‘wear mask, follow physical distancing, maintain hand hygiene‘. Union Home Minister Amit Shah shared Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s three ‘mantras’ for precaution and safety. Taking to Twitter to share his thoughts, the Minister urged people to “wear a mask, keep two yards distance and wash hands frequently” as advised by the Prime Minister. Terming Modi’s call as a safety ‘mantra’, Shah stressed the need to follow the COVID message delivered by him at this. India saw a fresh spike of 78,524 cases in the last 24 hours. Also Read - Antisera gets DCGI nod for phase-1 human trials: May be more effective than plasma therapy for COVID-19 treatment

“Only three mantras for safety against Corona: Wear a mask, keep a two-yard distance and wash hands frequently. My appeal to all is to consider this call of @narendramodi ji as a safety mantra to not only protect yourself but also your family, friends and colleagues,” Shah tweeted in Hindi.

Hoardings, paintings to create awareness

A concerted action plan will be implemented by the Central ministries and departments, state governments and Union Territories with region-specific targeted communication in high case-load districts. The action plan will also include simple and easily understandable messages to reach every citizen, dissemination throughout the country using all media platforms, banners and posters at public places, involving frontline workers and targeting the beneficiaries of government schemes. It would also involve installing hoardings, wall paintings, electronic display boards in government premises, involvement of local and national influencers to drive home the message and running mobile vans for regular awareness generation. Audio messages, pamphlets and brochures will also be distributed in a bid to create awareness. Support of local cable operators and the media will be sought for effective outreach and impact.

Safety precautions essential

Earlier on Wednesday, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said that the decision has been taken to remind the public that the pandemic is still raging. “Masks, social distancing and washing hands are the three ways to remain safe in the absence of any vaccine. We have decided to launch a public campaign to raise awareness about these measures in public places,” said Javadekar while briefing the media on different cabinet decisions. Javadekar said India has so far been able to keep the COVID casualty count low and recoveries high. The campaign is intended to keep it that way.

