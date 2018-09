Whether you are 25 or 55, tennis is an amazing activity which is beneficial for your health and heart. You can play it in singles or doubles and it can help you to build stronger joints, strengthen your muscles and can help you to de-stress. Not only this, it can help you to perk up your mood and enhance your self-esteem. Here, we highlight the amazing health benefits of tennis. So, just pick up your racquet and get going!

It can help you to grill your fat: Burns calories and fat: It can be a good workout as you are required to run, swing, jump and judge the movement of the ball. Your whole body is in action and you will be able to burn calories as you are moving constantly. According to studies, if you play tennis regularly, you will be able to reduce your body fat. It can be fun and can also relax you!

