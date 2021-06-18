Convalescent plasma therapy is the process in which the blood of people who have recovered from an illness is used to help others. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had given emergency authorization for convalescent plasma therapy in 2020 with high antibody levels to treat Covid-19. It was to be used for people sick with Covid-19 who were suffering from an underlying health problem. However the plasma therapy was withdrawn as a Covid-19 treatment by the Indian Council of Medical Research stating no substantial effect. But a new study has found that plasma therapy shows potential in the treatment.