Plant-Based Diet May Reduce Risk Of Getting COVID-19, Having Severe Symptoms

Image: Shutterstock

Get vaccinated, wear a mask public places, and pay attention to your diet to reduce the risk of getting COVID-19 or having poor outcomes.

People with underlying health conditions such as obesity and type 2 diabetes are known to have higher risk of COVID-19, as well as an increased risk of experiencing serious symptoms once infected. But researchers say what you eat may also affect the risk and severity of the viral infection. In a recent study, researchers at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) found that people following a healthy plant-based diet had lower risk of getting COVID-19 and of experiencing severe symptoms if infected.

The study led by Jordi Merino, PhD, a research associate at the Diabetes Unit and Center for Genomic Medicine at MGH and an instructor in medicine at Harvard Medical School was published in Gut.

Pay attention to your diet to prevent COVID-19

For the study, the research team examined data of 592,571 participants who were recruited from March 24, 2020 and followed until December 2, 2020. To assess diet quality, they used a Plant-Based Diet Score that emphasises healthy plant foods such as fruits and vegetables.

As many as 31,831 participants developed COVID-19 during the study period. It was found that individuals in the highest quartile had a 9 per cent lower risk of developing COVID-19 and a 41 per cent lower risk of developing severe COVID-19, compared with those in the lowest quartile of the diet score.

Although it is important to get vaccinated and wear a mask in crowded indoor settings, the study emphasised that people should pay attention to their diet to reduce their risk of getting COVID-19 or having poor outcomes.

According to the researchers, the affect of poor diet on COVID-19 risk seemed especially relevant in individuals living in areas of high socioeconomic deprivation.

The researchers suggested that improving access to healthy foods and addressing social determinants of health with impactful policies may help to reduce the burden of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Plant-baseddiet reduces Covid-19 severity 73 per cent

Earlier in June, a survey published in the journal BMJ Nutrition Prevention & Health, also suggested that people who eat plant-based and fish-based diets might have lower risk of developing severe form of Covid-19.

Based on the participants' self-reported symptoms, the survey found that vegetarian and fish-based diets were associated with a 73 per cent and 59 per cent lower risk of serious illness, respectively.

Explaining the benefits of plant-based and fish-based diets for Covid-19 patients, the researchers stated: plant-based foods are high in nutrients, including phytochemicals, vitamins and minerals, all of which are essential for the proper functioning of the immune system, while fish is a rich source of vitamin D and omega-3 fatty acids, both of which have anti-inflammatory properties.