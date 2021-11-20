Planning Baby At The Age Of 40? Know The Pros & Cons

Those opting for late pregnancy, it is advisable to connect with a fertility specialist who can help ensure a healthy pregnancy.

These days, many couples are planning a baby in the late 30s or early 40s. Delaying pregnancy has a lot of advantages like you get time to build financial stability, which will help in providing a more stable environment for your children and you may have already achieved many of your goals and dreams. But the cons always pay a visit to the pros!

It is not like there is no possibility of having a baby at 40. But you can face many complications which will come your way as you age. With the support of doctors and specialists, you can have normal deliveries, go for egg freezing or opt for assisted reproductive technologies (ART) like IVF, in case of infertility issues.

The pros of planning a baby at 40

According to a study, there are a few potential benefits of having a baby at 40, such as the child can have better educational outcomes, reduction in cognitive decline, and it may also provide a longer life span.

Apart from this, you may have already been successful in your career and can now give the required amount of time towards raising your children, free of any financial stress.

Older women tend to eat more healthy food and exercise regularly. They are even less likely to smoke or consume alcohol. Also, as you gain more life experience, it becomes easier to raise children and enjoy a healthy pregnancy.

The cons of planning a baby at 40

Older women are prone to more complications including hypertension, diabetes, and birth issues. These issues are common, but it does not mean you will also face them. But you should be aware of the possible outcomes of getting pregnant at 40.

A women's fertility rate decreases, especially after turning 35. Therefore, at this point, women face fertility issues that can be caused due to the following risk factors:

Unhealthy eggs

Miscarriages

Increased risk of health issues which can cause infertility

Problems in the process of fertilization

Other cons of late pregnancy are:

Gestational diabetes

Gestational diabetes, which occurs among women during pregnancy, becomes more common. Women in their 40s have higher chances of developing gestational diabetes than young women in their 20's or early 30's. This can cause complications during pregnancy.

Chromosomal abnormalities

As the ovarian eggs among older women tend to decrease faster, the quality of the existing eggs also starts declining, which leads to DNA breakdown. This can cause chromosomal abnormalities among babies who may suffer from mental abnormalities such as Down's syndrome.

Chances of stillbirth

Women who are pregnant in their 40s have higher chances of having a stillbirth than women aged 35. It becomes crucial to monitor your baby's movements, especially if you go past your due date. If you feel that your baby's movement has slowed down, you need to reach out to your doctor or a maternity unit immediately.

Chances of stillbirth also increase during vaginal deliveries after the age of 40. This is the reason caesarean deliveries are more common at this age, to save both mother and child.

Tips for ensuring a healthy pregnancy at 40

To ensure a healthy pregnancy at any age, you must follow a healthy lifestyle. Manage your weight, quit smoking and drinking alcohol, eat a balanced diet, avoid caffeine before and during pregnancy, avoid processed foods, and exercise regularly.

Negatives and positives are a part of life. Getting pregnant at 40 can be completely normal and healthy, despite several challenges. Being an older mother can be both beautiful and challenging at the same time. If you opt for late pregnancy, make sure you connect with a fertility specialist who can recommend several options. Before conceiving, you should talk to your doctor about your existing health issues and make sure you go through genetic screening.

This article is contributed by Dr. Saroja Koppala, Fertility Consultant, Nova IVF Fertility, Hyderabad.