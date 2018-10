Powered by TATA Salt Lite, in association with Radio Partner, Red FM and Digital Media Partner, The Better India in at least 6 countries and 63 cities, more than 11,000 women will participate in a 5 kms Run at 6.30 am on 21st October 2018 to showcase solidarity to the cause.

This idea of having Pinkathon Day is the brainchild of super model and founder of Pinkathon, Milind Soman who said, “The message of Pinkathon is clear. Women, we need you. Your families need you, and not just your children, but your society, your country needs you. In the words of Bishop Tutu and countless wise men before and since, “If we are going to see real development in the world then our best investment is WOMEN!”

Milind Soman further added that, “The concept of Pinkathon, India’s biggest run for only women was born on 21st October 2012 and hence the date is significant. We have been receiving requests to organise Pinkathon from towns and cities across the country and even abroad. As we complete 6 years, I thought of having Pinkathon Day on 21st October 2018 and to make it a momentous occasion by empowering women from across the country to organise their own Pinkathon. The need of this hour and this time is for women to come together as a community to drive positivity in progress and good health for all, starting with themselves! In a country like ours, with a culture that has no tradition of sports for all, or exercise or of healthy lifestyle practises, change is needed and women are the key to that change.”

Expressing his views on the importance of a healthy and active lifestyle, Mr Sagar Boke, Head –Marketing, Tata Chemicals stated, “By virtue of partnering with Pinkathon, Tata Salt Lite aims to motivate women to take out time for themselves, take up a healthier lifestyle and Go Dynamic. The Pinkathon initiative has been involved in uniting women enthusiastic about health, wellness, and embracing active living as a way of life. Through this occasion we plan to add meaning to our brand and associate with consumers on an emotional level.”

It is time for pinkathon day! Starting this October 21st, and at least on this one day each year, women and their families in more and more cities across India and the world will run together under the banner of Pinkathon. (Pinkathon Day this year will be celebrated on Friday 19th October 2018 in the Middle East and Maldives, considering the weekly holiday)

Pinkathon started out as a running event but is now a grassroot movement, with people across the country taking up the cause and spreading the message. Using community running as a tool, Pinkathon and its Ambassadors have empowered and enabled thousands of women across India to bring positive change into their lives. By understanding that by prioritising a little bit of time for themselves every day they can bring about change in physical, mental and emotional wellbeing. They can bring change in understanding the value they bring to their families and society, and respecting that value. They will be bringing change to the future of their families by INSPIRING BY EXAMPLE. Bringing the concept of health into every aspect of their lives. Making physical, mental and emotional health the driving force of every decision.

In the last 6 years, Ambassadors of Pinkathon have been relentless and unflagging in their efforts to spread this message and build this community from the ground up, in each and every household. Each Ambassador is tasked with starting a running group especially for women, around their place of residence, and dedicating at least one hour per week to a meet up and run session. In the eight cities of Pinkathon, Ambassadors are doing their bit. It is time to spread the word as far and wide as possible. People across the country are invited to nominate themselves as Ambassadors, register their cities, and call for participation. The target this year is 100 cities. We want ‘Har ghar mein Pinkathon’ The time is NOW, the cause is YOU, and together, we will do more!