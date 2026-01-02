Pink Health Update: Singer Of ‘Just Give Me a Reason’ Gets Two New ‘Shiny Discs’ During Neck Surgery, What Are They?

Pink is choosing her health in 2026, she wrote on Instrgam, "And I end the year giving reverence to, paying attention to, and to fixing my body. It may not be a fancy Face lift, but I am getting two new shiny discs in my neck."

Singer and songwriter Pink, who has multiple awards under her belt, recently shared in a social media post that the 'Just Give Me A Reason' artist spent New Year's Eve in the hospital as she underwent neck surgery to get "two new shiny discs." In an Instagram post shared on Wednesday, the 46-year-old singer could be seen smiling as she posed for a selfie. Pink wrote in the caption that ringing 2026 alone from a hospital bed is not a sad turn of events because she chose to stay healthy in 2026.

Pink Welcomes Horse Year In Hospital Bed

In her words, "I want to say Happy New Year's to everyone. I am so happy to say goodbye to the snake year and welcome in the horse. I am leaving behind all of my hurt in 2025. This year was a doozy for all of us and it ran the spectrum from absolutely devastating to mildly annoying."

Despite the challenges, Pink expressed gratitude and optimism, "In amongst all of that, there was so much beauty. And I got to wake up every day and get out of bed and go about my business. The business of loving my children and helping them to follow their dreams. Showing them that life is an adventure or nothing at all. Loving and laughing, cooking and dancing, crying and screaming, forgiving and apologizing, and all the rest of our beautiful messiness. So much beauty in amongst it all. So many more good people in the world than bad. I said goodbye to incredibly important people, and I said hello to new ones."

Award-Winning Star On Fixing Her Body, Neck Surgery

The award-winning artist further added that she tends to focus on positivity in the year ahead. Pink wrote, "I've realized dreams this year, as well as nightmares. And I end the year giving reverence to, paying attention to, and to fixing my body. It may not be a fancy facelift, but I am getting two new shiny discs in my neck. A new scar, a new reminder, that I appreciate this vessel that I have and use it for all it's worth. Rock 'n' roll is a contact sport.

"And as I sit here by myself on New Year's Eve in a hospital room while my family is happily snowboarding- I know that 2026 is going to be better because that is the choice that I have made. I hope and pray every person can make that wish, have that choice. I know that isn't a reality for some."

The 46-year-old star concludes, "And I'm going to keep searching for the light, even as I experience the darkness. #onwardsand upwards as my father used to say." Many fans left a heartwarming comment in the post shared by Pink. One internet user said, "Sending you love and healing. Gotta get your head back on straight so you swing from the chandelier's again soon. Happy 2026 mama."

Another wrote, "Words to live by for sure! Wishing you speedy horse strength healing and may you continue to ride into this new year with your amazing fortitude, gratitude and grace! Much love to you and the fam."

