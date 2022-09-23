Pilot Surprises Breast Cancer Survivor On Flight With A Sweet Gesture: Video Goes Viral On Instagram

Screengrab of the viral video

A beautiful gesture by Southwest Airlines has floored Instagram, where a pilot can be seen giving a shout-out to a cancer survivor

The battle with cancer can be overwhelming and tiring. It is very natural for these patients to feel anxious, afraid, angry, or depressed. Many a time they might feel lonely in their battle against the disease. Survivors of this life-threatening condition are no less than warriors and they must be celebrated like one. A beautiful gesture by Southwest Airlines has floored Instagram, where a pilot can be seen giving a shout-out to a cancer survivor.

The heartwarming video shows a pilot on a Southwest Airlines flight acknowledging the battle taken up by the passenger Jyrl Oldham who is now cancer-free. Oldham was seen sitting clueless in her seat, unaware of this coming gesture. After the announcement, the passengers began applauding and cheering for her. Oldham on the other hand was seen shedding tears of joy.

Just before taking off, the pilot of the flight that was heading to Hawaii told the passengers that he would like to add a special welcome to a special passenger (who was Oldham) who had beaten her last stage of breast cancer. The pilot made Oldham cry with his words. He said: "She fought valiantly and is now cancer-free. Here in today's environment, it just makes it special that we can share that human bond and take care of each other. Everybody's a big family out there. Welcome aboard."

The heartwarming clip was shared by a user named Valerie Jones on Instagram who acknowledged Southwest Airlines for the sweet gesture. She wrote on her wall: "Thank you for this memory. We will remember it always."

The post attracted a lot of attention on social media. Many cancer survivors and those still battling the disease took a spare moment to show their gratitude.

Cancer warriors showered love on viral video

Among the many Instagram users who commented on the mushy video, are people fighting against cancer and those who have started on the recovery road.

A mother whose daughter had beaten cancer wrote: "Southwest is amazing. They did the same for my daughter. Congrats on your battle with cancer. So happy for you."

A few users drew hope from the video and said: "My 38-year-old sister was just diagnosed with breast cancer. And I cannot wait for the day we can celebrate like you. When she will be cancer-free. Congratulations."

Another user battling with stage 3 cancer said: "I just got my stage 3 diagnosis and I am starting my journey. This was so encouraging it brought me to tears. Congratulations Pink sister!

What can you do to help a loved one battling cancer

People battling cancer can go through a roller coaster of emotions. The fear of the thought that life can end for them is overwhelming. Their emotional needs at this point are as unique as their physical needs. Here are a few things that you can do for your loved ones fighting cancer-

Don't assume how they must be feeling. Be mindful of their changing moods. They might not always want to talk about cancer, normal conversations and a joke here and there could be welcoming Though habitual, refrain from saying overly positive things like 'everything would be fine and instead focus more on listening to how they feel Give them some quiet time to think about things clearly Don't make them feel different. Try keeping things normal. Give them a friendly hand squeeze or a hug but don't overdo it.