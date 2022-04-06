Piled Up Dead Bodies and Helpless Families: Hong Kong Funeral Services Scramble As COVID Deaths Surge

Hong Kong is currently battling the fifth wave of COVID-19 which has so far led to more than a million infections and over 8,000 deaths.

First detected in 2019, the COVID-19 infection shook the global health structure completely. From overburdened hospital beds to piled up dead bodies in the morgues, SARS-CoV-2 causing coronavirus is so far the worst healthcare battle, that mankind has fought. The beginning of this deadly virus attack started in China's Wuhan, from a meat selling market. However, the threat was so high that soon, the virus spread to all the other regions of the world and left people fighting for their lives. What was more challenging is the mutations which brings new and deadlier versions of the virus into the picture. Delta in India, to Omicron in South Africa, mutations in the spike protein of the SARS-CoV-2 virus have been the most challenging task for not only the healthcare workers but also the vaccine makers, pandemic control groups, etc.

"Never Seen So Many Bodies Piled Up"

Currently, the world is dealing with the highly mutated Omicron version o the virus and some of its sub-variants. In the list of the countries which are seeing a surge are China, UK, USA and South Korea. In China, Shanghai and Hong Kong are the worst affected cities. Talking to the news agency Reuters, a healthcare worker in Hong Kong said, "I have never seen so many bodies piled up together."

The grim pictures from Hong Kong's hospitals come in as the city faces a surge in deaths due to COVID-19. According to the figures, as mentioned by the workers are the morgues in Hong Kong, there were about 40 funerals organised in March, which is roughly up from 15 in an average month. The pictures from the hospitals across Hong Kong portray consist of helpless and extremely dissapointed family members.

According to the reports, the city is currently battling the fifth wave of COVID-19 which has so far led to more than a million infections and over 8,000 deaths. Is it only the death counts which is haunting the people of the Hong Kong city? Not really. Even the paper works post death is challenging for many family members as they stand waiting for the documents.

Some experts have stated that this grim picture of Hong Kong is a result of the restrictions which are still in place in its neighbouring southern Chinese city of Shenzhen, which supplies many items. Shenzhen is currently fighting its own COVID-19 outbreak.

Meanwhile In Shanghai...

China is currently battling COVID case surge which has primarily been triggered by the Omicron variant of COVID-19. Shanghai, a city which is home to over 26 million people is under strict lockdown as symptomatic cases see a surge. Shanghai recorded another 13,354 cases on Monday the vast majority of them asymptomatic bringing the city's total to more than 73,000 since the latest wave of infections began last month. No deaths have been ascribed to the outbreak driven by the omicron BA.2 variant, which is much more infectious but also less lethal than the previous delta strain.

Despite complaints by the commoners for imposing such harsh lockdown restrictions, China says it is sticking to its hardline "zero-tolerance" approach mandating lockdowns, mass testing and the compulsory isolation of all suspected cases and close contacts.

(With inputs from Agencies)