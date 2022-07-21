PIL Seeks Clean Milk Supply As 'Fundamental Right', Delhi HC Dismisses Plea

A PIL was filed in the Delhi High Court seeking hygienic milk to be a 'fundamental right' under the Constitution's Article 21.

Heaps of plastic waste lying scattered along roadsides and sewage water overflowing on the roads are more than just an eyesore. Cattle are dying on roads after feeding on contaminated polythene and sewage water, highlighted a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed in the Delhi High Court.

The petitioner sought hygienic milk to be a 'fundamental right' under the Constitution's Article 21 and requested the court to provide a court order to the Lt Governor and Police Commissioner for ensuring a clean supply of milk in the national capital.

However, a bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad on Thursday dismissed the plea, stating there is no provision in the Constitution that empowers the high court to advise the LG.

The petitioner tried to argue further but the bench warned him of imposing a fine. Later, the petition was withdrawn.

