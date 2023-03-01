Physical Examination During Clinical Visits: Kerala HC Highlights Doctor-Patient Touch As A Necessary Practice

As per traditional methods of medicine, therapeutic touch has long been linked to healing.

The appropriate use of touch in clinical settings has increasingly become complex with many social and environmental factors coming into play such as COVID-19 and the MeToo movement. With the heightened awareness of abuse, the notion of physical contact is now being viewed negatively, even in healthcare. As a result, the touch contact between a doctor and a patient is on its way out. However, the situation is not that straightforward. This raises questions on the importance of physical examination during a clinical visit which for years has been providing insightful cues about a patient's health.

As per traditional methods of medicine, therapeutic touch has long been linked to healing. It is not only a way of reassuring trust and comfort in a sick person but can offer valuable information on a person's health that a machine might take its own time to catch. A tender upper right abdomen indicative of a gallstone, or a mysterious lump that might signal cancer, a trained hand can pick up many abnormalities that might easily be ignored or neglected for a long if the physical examination is not taken up.

The controversial touch

Recently, the Kerala High Court denied anticipatory bail to a man who was accused of manhandling a doctor who was physically examining his wife. The accused had argued that the white coat was allegedly misbehaving with his partner. Reportedly, the doctor was carrying out a clinical examination when the accused held him by the collar and slapped him for touching his wife.

Reportedly, the case records had shown that the doctor had examined the lady in presence of two women staff members in an open space.

According to reports, the public prosecutor highlighted that attacks against doctors are on the rise which is causing them to function under fear and this will be detrimental to public health in general if the threat continues to exist.

The bench said in a statement that doctors cannot clinically examine the patients without physical touch. If the patient is aggrieved with therapeutic touch, in such cases it will be difficult for the practitioner to carry out the basic practice. As per the bench, this also includes the placing of the stethoscope on the patient's chest to evaluate the heartbeat.

However, the court also observed that though the accusations made against the doctor were false, there are also genuine cases where practitioners might overstep the limit and this mustn't be overlooked.

Are we underestimating touch?

Studies have shown that lack of touch is hazardous to health. A famous experiment conducted by Harry Harlow showed that young monkeys deprived of touch weren't able to grow normally. The experiment had shown that touch along with food, water and shelter is essential for the survival of living beings. Studies have shown less pain activation when patients are holding the hands of their loved ones. The same has been observed with a doctor-patient relationship where a therapeutic hand can offer deep reassurance and trust in the course of treatment.

When is the touch unpleasant?

While a large population might be comfortable with a doctor examining them physically, some might not be. Some patients might view the practice to be an invasion of their personal space. How comfortable a patient might be will also depend on the practitioner's gender and past experiences. Survivors of trauma and sexual assault have high rates of anxiety and are less likely to engage with the healthcare system. For some people, pelvic examinations can be terrifying.

