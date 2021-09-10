Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis: COVID-19 complications that may strike people with genetic risk of clotting

General COVID-19 susceptibility increased the risk of blood clots in the legs and lungs.

According to experts, it may now be possible to identify people who are likely to suffer severe complications after COVID-19 infection.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the COVID-19 virus has proven itself to be predictably unpredictable. Also, since the beginning, experts have warned us that this virus is particularly dangerous for the elderly and people with underlying health issues like diabetes, hypertension and heart diseases. This population group is also more likely to suffer from severe complications if they are infected with this virus. Many earlier epidemiological studies have reported that people with underlying health conditions like diabetes, chronic lung disease as well as inflammatory and vascular disease are at higher risk of adverse COVID-19 outcomes. Now, a new study from Queen Mary University of London have revealed that many genetically determined traits may decide if you are more susceptible to the disease or are more likely to suffer from severe complications.

Scientists report 11 per cent increase in inflammation risk

According to the researchers of this new study, there is a significant association between genetically predicted COVID-19 risk of phlebitis and thrombophlebitis. Phlebitis is the medical term for inflammation of a vein and thrombophlebitis refers to an inflammatory process that causes a blood clot to form and block one or more veins. This usually affects the legs. Here are the main points:

The risk of phlebitis and thrombophlebitis goes up by almost 11 per cent in such people.

Such people had a 10 per cent increase in risk of blood clots in the leg.

Their risk of blood clots in the lungs also go up by 12 per cent.

To come to the conclusion, researchers conducted a Phenome-wide (PheWAS) in up to 400,000 European ancestry individuals.

Traits that increase risk of blood clot

Researchers also found that general COVID-19 susceptibility increased the risk of blood clots in the legs and lungs. These increase mortality rates significantly. Other than this, they also established an associations with certain traits. These included the following:

Increased counts of lymphocytes, a type of white blood cell that plays a crucial role in viral infections, blood clots, thrombocytopenia.

Lower platelet count, common in severe cases of COVID-19 infection.

Poor lung function, a significant reason for mortality and hospitalisation.

Obesity, high visceral fat adiposity.

About phlebitis and thrombophlebitis

Researchers are hopeful that the findings of this study will help identify high-risk patients. But they also say that more research is needed to develop a better understanding of the biological and clinical value of the findings of this study. This includes long-term complications after infection.

(With inputs from IANS)

