Philippine Calls On WHO To Consider Science-Based Regulations To Tackle Smoking Problems

Philippine Foreign Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr.(Image: Reuters)

Many countries are exploring progressive regulations to legalise e-cigarettes to help adult smokers quit real cigarettes. Should India follow suit?

Tobacco, in all forms, is harmful and causes more than 8 million deaths each year worldwide, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO). At the 9th edition of conference of parties (COP 9) of the WHO's Framework Convention on Tobacco Control, which is currently being held virtually, Philippine Foreign Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. has called on the UN health agency "to regain the momentum" of tobacco control and consider "evolving and latest scientific information" in solving the global smoking problem.

Although tobacco is a source of bad health, Locsin acknowledged that it "is also a source of good through taxation." He stated, "Tobacco tax laws fund our poverty reduction, Universal Health Care, and COVID-19 recovery programs. They underscore the importance of tobacco use and funding of the state's most important activities."

Locsin noted that his country is not considering total ban due to the unwanted consequences that it poses, and that it stands for regulation and taxation.

Further, he pointed out that the tobacco industry is gradually moving away from harmful products by introducing "products with similar satisfaction but with far less harm." He said that Philippines has passed two more excise tax laws to cover the "far less harmful novel tobacco products," banning the sales of e-cigs to minors and flavorings on vapor products.w

"These laws recognize the fundamental difference between various tobacco and nicotine products and acknowledge the benefits of continuing taxation on revenue rich activity," Locsin added.

The COP9 discussion points

The WHO Framework Convention on Tobacco Control (WHO FCTC) was adopted in 2003 in response to the globalization of the tobacco epidemic. It is the first legally binding international treaty negotiated under the auspices of WHO to promote public health. The Parties meets bi-annually to discuss the progress of the treaty's implementation and policy recommendations around tobacco for its member states.

You may like to read

The ninth session of Conference of the Parties (COP 9) of the WHO FCTC) began on November 8 and will continue till 13 November. The Parties are discussing on several points, including a potential new funding strategy for strengthening and expanding the support to the member states, how to address the lack of sufficient financial resources to adequately strengthen tobacco control measures (a common problem described by many countries), problem etc.

The participants at the COP9, which include Parties, representing countries, United Nations agencies, other intergovernmental organizations and civil society, will also be exchanging their experiences in implementing tobacco control measures and reducing the prevalence of tobacco use.

"Tobacco poses an ongoing problem for development initiatives, because it hits the most vulnerable hardest and strains overstretched health systems, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic," said Dr Adriana Blanco Marquizo, Head of the Convention Secretariat, during her keynote speech at the opening of COP9.

Should India remove ban on smoke-free alternatives to cigarettes

More than 80% of the world's 1.3 billion tobacco users live in low- and middle-income countries. India has the second largest tobacco consuming population in the world, with 12% of world's smokers living in the country. Despite the high prevalence of tobacco use, there has been limited progress in promoting measures to control tobacco based on relevant scientific, technical, and economic considerations. THR products are banned in the country. But some experts argue that this approach makes India miss a huge opportunity to address the problem of cigarette smoking. Many experts and health authorities around the world have suggested that smoke-free alternatives to cigarettes may help reduce the harm caused by cigarette smoking.

Considering these vast benefits, many countries including UK, US, Japan, Thailand and Uruguay are exploring progressive regulations to legalise e-cigarettes to help adult smokers quit real cigarettes. Should India follow suit?