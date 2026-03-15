Phil Campbell Death Cause: Motorhead guitarist dies at 64 after prolonged health battle - What happened to him?

Phil Campbell Death Cause: The rock world is mourning the loss of a legend. Veteran guitarist Phil Campbell, best known for his decades-long association with the iconic heavy metal band Mot rhead, has died at the age of 64. For fans who grew up blasting the band's thunderous riffs, the news feels especially heavy.

Phil Campbell dies at 64: Cause of death revealed

Phil Campbell Death News: Renowned musician Phil Campbell breathed his last at the age of 64 on Friday. According to the initial medical reports, the Motorhead guitarist was battling severe health complications post his surgery.

Taking to social media, the musicians' sons and bandmates announced that he "passed away peacefully" on Friday night in intensive case, following a long and courageous battle that he had to fight after a major operation. The family did not disclose the nature of the condition or much details about the operation that he underwent.

"It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved father, Philip Anthony Campbell, who passed away peacefully last night following a long and courageous battle in intensive care after a complex major operation," the statement read.

"Phil was a devoted husband, a wonderful father, and a proud and loving grandfather, known affectionately as 'Bampi'. He was deeply loved by all who knew him and will be missed immensely. His legacy, music and the memories he created with so many will live on forever."

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