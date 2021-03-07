So far, the COVID-19 virus has infected over 115 million people worldwide and killed 2.5 million patients. Although vaccines are now available to prevent people from getting infected by the deadly virus, an effective treatment is still needed to save those who are already infected by it. Several existing drugs used for treatment of other illnesses are being tested on hospitalised COVID-19 patients and a few have been found to provide promising results. For example, a phase 3 trial conducted in India has found that arthritis drug tocilizumab can reduce the risk of death among severe COVID-19 patients. Also Read - ASCOT expands into India to find the most effective treatment for COVID-19

However, the researchers do not recommend routine use of tocilizumab in adults with COVID-19.

According to Arvinder Soin, the National Lead investigator and Chairman of the Medanta Liver Institute, this is the first phase 3 study to demonstrate that the arthritis drug improved survival among patients with severe Covid-19. But the findings, published in the journal The Lancet Respiratory Medicine, doesn't warrant routine use of tocilizumab on all hospitalised Covid patients.

The exact stage of COVID-19 to use tocilizumab

A total of 180 patients admitted at public and private tertiary care hospitals in 10 Indian cities participated in the study. While 90 of them received tocilizumab (TCZ) and standard care, the other 90 were given only standard care. Steroids (anti-inflammatory medicines) and remdesivir (antiviral medication) were administered to patients in both groups. These medications were earlier approved by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) for restricted emergency use as a COVID-19 treatment in India.

Severe COVID-19 patients who received Tocilizumab had a lower mortality (16 per cent) compared to those who did not receive the drug (34 per cent) at 28 days. There was no difference in the reported adverse events between the tocilizumab and standard care arms. This indicate that tocilizumab is safe for use in COVID-19 patients, said Soin.

However, the researcher found no difference in mortality and need for ventilation among the two groups of patients when moderate and severe categories of patients were considered together.

Soin noted that as previous studies didn’t specify at what stage of the disease tocilizumab should be used, millions were wasted last year on indiscriminate use of the drug. This study finding will provide the medical fraternity clarity on when to use tocilizumab in COVID treatment, added Naresh Trehan, Managing Trustee of the Medanta Institute of Education and Research, and Chairman & Managing Director, Medanta.

Tocilizumab reduces need for ventilator

Tocilizumab was also found to reduce the risk of death when given to hospitalised patients with severe COVID-19 as part the Randomised Evaluation of COVID-19 Therapy (RECOVERY) in the United Kingdom. Conducted by researchers at Oxford University, the study also showed that tocilizumab shortens the time until patients are successfully discharged from hospital and reduces the need for a mechanical ventilator.

Since March 2020, the RECOVERY trial has been testing a range of potential treatments for COVID-19. As of 18 February 2021, the trial has tested ten interventions on adults: eight repurposed drugs, one newly developed drug and convalescent plasma. Tocilizumab, an intravenous drug used to treat rheumatoid arthritis, was added to the trial in April 2020 for patients with COVID-19 who required oxygen and had evidence of inflammation.