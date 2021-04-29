The world may get an effective oral drug to treat COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, by the end of this year. American pharma company Pfizer CEO is developing antiviral treatments for COVID-19 and it is optimistic about their progress. Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla told media that the if all goes well, an oral drug to treat the deadly disease could be ready by the end of the year. “If all goes well, and we implement the same speed that we are, and if regulators do the same, and they are, I hope that by the end of the year,” Bourla said in an interview with CNBC on Tuesday. The company is also working on an injectable antiviral to treat COVID-19. Also Read - 2 COVID-19 vaccine recipients die in Australia, one with massive blood clot in lungs

The antivirals under development belong to a class of drugs called protease inhibitors that are widely used for HIV, hepatitis C treatment. Pfizer had started the early-stage trials of the oral drug in March. Unlike injectables, a hospital environment would not be required for receiving the oral drug as you could get it at home, stated Bourla.

Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine work against India’s variant

Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine work against India's variant

Pfizer-BioNTech's coronavirus vaccine, BNT162b2, is also claimed to have a very high efficacy as compared to its competitors. The mRNA vaccine has been approved for emergency use in various European countries and the United States. A study by researchers in the UK have shown the real-world effectiveness of Pfizer-BioNTech's vaccine at protecting against symptomatic COVID-19. The research team from NHS England & NHS Improvement in Leeds and the University of Manchester found the vaccine effective despite the wide circulation of the SARS-CoV-2 variant B.1.1.7, which is known to be highly transmissible. Pfizer-BioNTech's vaccine require two doses. Its efficacy against SARS-CoV-2 infection is estimated to be around 55% after the first dose and approximately 70% after the second dose administered 21 days later.

BioNTech co-founder Ugur Sahin on Wednesday has also expressed confidence that the vaccine that his company jointly developed with Pfizer would work against India’s double mutant variant, called B.1.617 variant. “We are still testing the Indian variant, but the Indian variant has mutations that we have already tested for and which our vaccine works against, so I am confident,” AFP quoted Sahin as saying.

According to the World Health Organization, India’s double mutant had as of Tuesday been detected in “at least 17 countries”.