Pfizer has decided to withdraw its application for Emergency Use Authorisation of its Covid-19 vaccine in India. Pfizer has developed the vaccine with Germany’s BioNTech. In pursuance of the Emergency Use Authorisation of its Covid-19 vaccine Pfizer participated in the Subject Expert Committee meeting of the Drug Regulatory Authority of India on February 3. Based on the deliberations at the meeting and our understanding of additional information that the regulator may need the company has decided to withdraw its application at this time a Pfizer spokesperson said. Pfizer will continue to engage with the authority and resubmit its approval request with