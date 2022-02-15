Pfizer Side Effects: Paresthesia To Weakness, Women Twice More Likely To Experience Side Effects After Vaccine Shots

The goal of the vaccines is to stimulate the production of antibodies against the virus and to protect the recipient against the disease. The vaccination is sometimes accompanied by side effects, manifested

The active COVID cases across the countries are subsiding, but it is not to be forgotten that coronavirus is still here and it may mutate in the future to affect humans again. Experts since the onset of 2021 are urging everyone to get their vaccine shots to stay safe from the virus infection. But, the vaccine does come with some side effects. While for most people it is mild to moderate, some may experience severe side effects too. However, this totally depends on some factors such as any underlying diseases or conditions, the vaccine recipient is suffering from, any period allergic history, etc.

In a recent study, experts have stated that the proportion of women who reported side effects after receiving their first, second, or third dose of the Pfizer vaccination is almost twice (1.9 times) than among men.

Pfizer Vaccine Side Effects In Women

The Pfizer vaccines are based on the injection of a nucleic acid (mRNA) that codes one of the proteins of the virus. The goal is to stimulate the production of antibodies against the virus and to protect the recipient against the disease. The vaccination is sometimes accompanied by side-effects, manifested, for example:

Pain at the vaccination point Pain in the entire arm, Fever, Weakness, Fatigue, and Paresthesia in various parts of the body

"We don't know what mechanism is involved, but it may be related to differences between the sexes in the immune system or in the perception of the side-effects," said Manfred Green, from the School of Public Health at the University of Haifa in Israel. "One possibility is that the immune system in women responds more strongly than in men to foreign antigens," he added.

Side Effects Of Pfizer Vaccine Shots - Men Vs Women

In the study, the researchers examined the differences between men and women in the reporting of side effects after receiving the Pfizer vaccinations in Israel. The results showed that:

The proportion of women reporting pain in the entire arm after receiving the vaccination was 7 times higher than men following the first vaccination, 4.2 times higher following the second; and 4.1 times more after the third jab. The proportion of women who reported weakness was 30 times higher than men after the first dose, 2.6 times higher after the second dose, and 1.6 times higher after the third dose. Women suffered from headaches 9 times higher than among men after the first dose, 3.2 times higher after the second dose and 2.45 times higher after the third dose.

The study emphasizes the need to report vaccine side-effects disaggregated by gender. Meanwhile, the European Medicines Agency's safety committee is looking into reports of problems with women's menstruation tied to the use of mRNA-based Pfizer and Moderna's Covid vaccines. Its safety committee is investigating both cases of heavy bleeding, as well as missed periods.

(With inputs from Agencies)