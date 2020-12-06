Mass vaccination against COVID-19 may begin in India with the vaccine developed by US company Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech. Pfizer India has reportedly sought an emergency use authorisation (EUA) for its COVID-19 mRNA vaccine BNT162b2 in the country becoming the first pharmaceutical firm to seek such request from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI). In its application submitted to the DCGI Pfizer India has sought permission to import the vaccine for sale and distribution in the country and to waive of clinical trials on Indian population in accordance with the special provisions under the New Drugs and