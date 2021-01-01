There have been many reports of vaccinated people developing allergic reactions after getting the COVID-19 shots. This has created fear in the minds of people regarding the safety of the much-awaited shots. Now a team of experts led by allergists at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) in the US has assured that people with food or medication allergies can be vaccinated safely with COVID-19 jabs produced by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna. The study published in the Journal of Allergy and Clinical Immunology: In Practice comes at a time when reports of possible allergic reactions to the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna COVID- 19 vaccines