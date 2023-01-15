live

Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine And Stroke: US Health Agencies See Possible Link Between The Two

Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine And Stroke: US Health Agencies Look For Possible Link Between The Two

Pfizer bivalent COVID shot has been linked to causing brain stroke. Scroll down to read the complete report.

LIVE UPDATES: COVID-19 vaccines are the only tool to fight the health severity that COVID-19 infection can cause. However, a safety monitoring system has recently flagged that US drugmaker Pfizer Inc and German partner BioNTech's updated COVID-19 shot could be linked to a type of brain stroke in older adults, according to preliminary data analyzed by US health authorities.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said that the vaccine database had revealed a possibility in the safety lag of Pfizer/BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine shot. The report suggested that some people suffered ischemic stroke 21 days after receiving the vaccine shot. What is an ischemic stroke? This is also known as brain ischemia and leads to blockages in the arteries that carry blood to the brain.

Follow us to stay updated with the latest COVID-19-related news from around the world.

LIVE UPDATES