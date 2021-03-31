At a time when many schools across the country are considering reopening pharmaceutical companies Pfizer and BioNTech on Wednesday announced that their COVID-19 vaccine -- BNT162b2 -- demonstrated 100 per cent efficacy and robust antibody responses in a Phase 3 trial in adolescents between 12 to 15 years old. This was a big relief for the parents especially since the country is witnessing a sudden surge in the number of active COVID-19 cases. Previously the Pfizer vaccine against novel coronavirus was given authorization for ages 16 and older. Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine — Everything You Need To Know The Pfizer coronavirus