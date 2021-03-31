Pfizer 100% effective in 12-15 yrs old: What to know before getting the jab

At a time when many schools across the country are considering reopening, pharmaceutical companies Pfizer and BioNTech on Wednesday announced that their COVID-19 vaccine — BNT162b2 — demonstrated 100 per cent efficacy and robust antibody responses in a Phase 3 trial in adolescents between 12 to 15 years old. This was a big relief for the parents especially since the country is witnessing a sudden surge in the number of active COVID-19 cases. Previously, the Pfizer vaccine against novel coronavirus was given authorization for ages 16 and older.

Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine — Everything You Need To Know

The Pfizer coronavirus vaccine was produced by the Pfizer company in collaboration with the German company — BioNTech. According to the manufacturing company, 2 doses of the vaccine, 21 days apart is required for achieving a complete immunization against the deadly virus.

The Study Has Revealed — Pfizer Is Safe For Adolescents

The Phase 3 clinical trial enrolled 2,260 adolescents aged between 12 to 15 years old in the US. "We share the urgency to expand the authorization of our vaccine to use in younger populations and are encouraged by the clinical trial data from adolescents between the ages of 12 and 15," Albert Bourla, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Pfizer, said in a statement.

Details Of The Study

In the trial, 18 cases of COVID-19 were observed in the placebo group (n=1,129) versus none in the vaccinated group (n=1,131). Vaccination with BNT162b2 elicited SARS-CoV-2-neutralising antibody geometric mean titers (GMTs) of 1,239.5, demonstrating strong immunogenicity in a subset of adolescents one month after the second dose.

This compared well (was non-inferior) to GMTs elicited by participants aged 16 to 25 years old (705.1 GMTs) in an earlier analysis. Further, BNT162b2 administration was well tolerated, with side effects generally consistent with those observed in participants 16 to 25 years of age.

When Can We Expect The RollOut Of Pfizer Vaccine For Adolescents?

The BNT162b2 has not been approved or licensed by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) but has been authorized for emergency use by FDA under an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) to prevent Covid-19 for use in individuals 16 years of age and older.

“We plan to submit these data to FDA as a proposed amendment to our Emergency Use Authorisation in the coming weeks and to other regulators around the world, with the hope of starting to vaccinate this age group before the start of the next school year,” Bourla added.

Everything To Keep In Mind Before Getting The Pfizer Jab

Although the vaccine is now approved for teenagers, one must know who is not allowed to get the vaccine shot. Here is a brief guideline:

1. Anybody who is allergic to any of the ingredients of the vaccine should avoid getting the jab.

2. One should keep a close check on the after-effects of the vaccine — any type of allergic reactions should be taken seriously.

To understand whether you are allergic to the ingredients of the vaccine or not — you need to know the ingredients. Here’s what to know:

Ingredients Of Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine

Medicinal ingredient – mRNA

Non-medicinal ingredients

ALC-0315 = ((4-hydroxybutyl)azanediyl)bis(hexane-6,1-diyl)bis(2-hexyldecanoate) ALC-0159 = 2-[(polyethylene glycol)-2000]-N,N-ditetradecylacetamide 1,2-Distearoyl-sn-glycero-3-phosphocholine Cholesterol Dibasic sodium phosphate dihydrate Monobasic potassium phosphate Potassium chloride Sodium chloride Sucrose Water for injection

Common Side Effects

Mild side effects are very common among the ones who are getting the vaccine shot. There is no need to worry unless it is too serious. Here are a few mild side effects of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

Slight pain at the site of injection. Body chills with mild fever Extreme fatigue Light headache

So, if you fall under the age group of 12-15 — get ready to receive the vaccine soon. Till then make sure to not ignore the pandemic rules and safety protocols. Keep your masks on, maintain social distancing and keep your hands clean. Stay alert, stay safe.