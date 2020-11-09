A vaccine developed by US-based pharmaceutical major Pfizer and German biotech firm BioNTech may be the solution to the ongoing pandemic that has killed over 1.2 million people worldwide. The experimental vaccine was found to be more than 90 per cent effective in preventing COVID-19 with no serious safety concerns in the first interim analysis of data from late-stage Phase 3 trial the companies said on Monday. Reuters reported that Pfizer and BioNTech are the first drugmakers to release successful data from a large-scale clinical trial of a coronavirus vaccine. The companies expect to seek U.S. authorization this month for