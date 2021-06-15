Amid a spike in the active coronavirus cases in the country there is a steep fall in the daily count of the cases. But the concerns about new highly transmissible variants of the virus are rising. One of these deadly strains of concern is the newly detected Delta variant. The Delta variant of coronavirus first identified in India doubles the risk of hospitalization compared with the Alpha variant first found in the UK but there is a good news. The Pfizer and AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines provide good protection against the strain says a study published in The Lancet journal. Pfizer-BioNTech