The Covid jabs by Pfizer and AstraZeneca are likely to be even more effective at preventing hospital admission and deaths, the researchers said.

Since the emergence of COVID-19 variants, there have been concerns about the level of protection that the current vaccines will provide against the mutated virus. Experts have since conducted many studies to find out the level of protection that each existing vaccine provides against the many variants. Now, according to a new study led by Public Health England (PHE), two doses of either Pfizer and AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine are highly effective against the B16172 variant, also known as the Indian variant as it was first identified in India. Also Read - Revealed: Different situations, conditions and how face masks work to protect you from COVID-19

Pfizer, AstraZeneca also effective against UK variant

Researchers found that the vaccines also gave a similar level of protection against symptomatic disease from the UK variant (B117), the BBC reported on Sunday. According to the study, three weeks after the first dose, both vaccines provided only 33 per cent protection against the Indian variant. But it offered 50 per cent protection against the UK variant after the first dose. Also Read - Heart inflammation in teenagers, young adults may be a possible side effect of mRNA COVID-19 vaccination

Can prevent hospitalisation and deaths

The Covid jabs by Pfizer and AstraZeneca are likely to be even more effective at preventing hospital admission and deaths, the researchers said. For the purpose of the study, researchers looked at a total of 12,675 sequenced cases between April 5 and May 16. Of these, B117 was detected from 11,621 cases and B16172 from 1,054.According to the PHE, the study analysed data across all age groups from April 5. Researchers did this so that they could cover the period since the Indian variant emerged. But the data is not enough to help researchers estimate how effective the vaccine is against severe outcomes for the Indian variant. Also Read - A PPE kit that keeps you cool: Mumbai student promises relief to COVID-19 warriors with Cov-Tech

Pfizer jab 88 per cent effective after second dose

The Pfizer vaccine was found to be 88 per cent effective at stopping symptomatic disease from the Indian variant two weeks after the second dose, compared with 93 per cent effectiveness against the UK variant. On the other hand, the AstraZeneca jab was 60 per cent effective against the Indian variant, compared with 66 per cent against the UK variant, the report said.

AstraZeneca vaccine takes longer to reach maximum efficacy

The difference in effectiveness between the vaccines after two doses might be explained by the fact that rollout of second doses of AstraZeneca was later than for the Pfizer vaccine, which was approved first. Other data shows it takes longer to reach maximum effectiveness with the AstraZeneca vaccine, PHE said.

However, researchers say that there was higher confidence in the data from the first vaccine dose than that from the second. They say that this may be because more people have been vaccinated with one dose till now.

(With inputs from IANS)