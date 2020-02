They noted that eggs and cow milk are among the biggest allergens for children.

The People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India has urged that midday meal programmes in schools should consist of only healthy, humane, plant-based foods.

PETA, on behalf of a consortium of 15 doctors and nutritionists, has sent letters to all state and union territory education ministries across the nation in this regard. Along with the letters, they have also included informative brochures detailing the health dangers of meat, egg, and dairy consumption.

In the brochures, they cited modern research linking numerous health concerns including diabetes, obesity, heart disease, and certain cancers to the consumption of animal-derived foods.

They noted that eggs and cow milk are among the biggest allergens for children. Antibiotic residue found in meat, eggs, and cow milk are common causes of food-borne illnesses.

On the other hand, fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and pulses, are rich in fibre, vitamins and minerals, but free of cholesterol, and low in saturated fat.

Animal products that can cause allergies in children

Milk

Allergy to milk is known as lactose intolerance, and it affects almost 60 percent of individuals at some point in life. Lactose intolerance can be either primary or secondary. Primary lactose intolerance is when one is unable to tolerate milk or milk products. Whereas, people with secondary lactose intolerance can digest milk products like yoghurt, cheese, cottage cheese, etc.

Shellfish

Shellfish allergy is more common in boys than girls. Shellfish allergy can cause a severe reaction called anaphylaxis. Symptoms of anaphylaxis include tightness or swelling of the throat, tongue, or uvula. The person may also experience trouble breathing, hives, itching, nausea and vomiting, irregular heartbeat, and loss of bladder control. If it isn’t treated, anaphylaxis can be life-threatening.

Eggs

Eggs are a common allergy-causing food for children. Around 2 percent of children are allergic to eggs. Proteins in the egg white are more likely to cause an allergic reaction than those in the yolk. However, some people can be allergic to both.

The symptoms of egg allergy may occur a few minutes to a few hours after eating eggs or foods containing eggs. The symptoms may include skin rashes, hives, nasal congestion, and vomiting or other digestive problems.

With inputs from IANS