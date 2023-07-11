Peru Declares Health Emergency Amid Spike In Guillain-Barré Syndrome Cases: 10 Things To Know

Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
The Peruvian government on Saturday (July 8) declared a 90-day national emergency amid a sudden spike in cases of the rare neurological condition Guillain-Barr Syndrome (GBS). There have been an alarmingly high number of 165 cases in the nation, including four fatalities. According to reports, an epidemiological alert was issued on June 27 this year, to step up preventive, surveillance, and response efforts for the neurological condition.
C sar V squez, the minister of health for Peru, asked for the declaration of an emergency after issuing a warning last Wednesday, July 5. According to reports, the syndrome has affected at least one person in 18 of the 24 departments across the nation this year.
Guillain-Barr syndrome (GBS) is a rare, autoimmune disorder where the body's immune system incorrectly attacks the peripheral nerves. Muscle weakness, numbness, and tingling are just a few of the symptoms that can result from this nerve injury. These symptoms typically start in the legs and go up the body.
The symptoms of Guillain-Barre syndrome include:
Here are 10 things that you need to know about this sudden outbreak and the rare condition:
Guillain-Barre syndrome manifests in three different forms: acute inflammatory demyelinating polyradiculoneuropathy (AIDP), Miller Fisher syndrome (MFS), and acute motor axonal neuropathy. AIDP is the most common form found in North America and Europe, typically characterized by muscle weakness starting in the lower body and spreading to the upper body. MFS, less common in the United States but more prevalent in Asia, involves paralysis that begins with the eyes. Acute motor axonal neuropathy is more frequently observed in China, Japan, and Mexico.
The majority of patients start recovering in two to three weeks, but for some, it may take several years to fully recover. While some individuals may fully recover from the illness, a small percentage develop chronic weakness, numbness, or exhaustion due to irreversible nerve damage.
The declaration of a national health emergency in Peru underscores the urgency of addressing the escalating cases of Guillain-Barre syndrome. It is crucial for healthcare professionals and researchers to work diligently in investigating potential causes, developing appropriate treatment protocols, and implementing preventative measures to safeguard public health.
