Paediatric asthma is a common disorder that affects many toddlers and infants too. The causes and symptoms are similar to adult asthma but, at time, it is difficult to diagnose in children. This is because the symptoms may be difficult to catch in an infant.

According to a study at the University of Connecticut, improved personalised inpatient assessments can enhance the accuracy of the prescribed asthma therapy a child receives. A physician’s asking of the six key asthma control questions can help. Researchers say that paediatric asthma is the most common chronic childhood condition and a leading cause of paediatric hospital admissions and add that it kills more than 3,600 people annually including several hundred children. It also leads to more than 300,000 adult and over 136,000 paediatric hospitalisations annually. This study was published in Hospital Paediatrics.

Researchers list 6 critical questions for proper asthma treatment

According to researchers, the key to caring for paediatric asthma patients is that the most appropriate medication at the right dosage must be prescribed, and the child has to take their medication every day. During the course of the study, they saw that the quality of asthma care improved after clinicians were equipped with streamlined patient care decision tools, an electronic medical record system and access to a mobile phone application to guide each patient’s personalised care.

One important decision-making tool was requiring physicians to ask each patient 6 key asthma control questions. These are about the number of asthma symptoms per week, number of night time awakenings per month, inhaler use for symptoms per week, degree of asthma’s interference with normal activity, number of asthma exacerbations requiring oral corticosteroids in the last year and doses missed of the current controller therapy per week.

Researchers warn parents that ‘if your child has asthma and your physician doesn’t ask these critical questions, they cannot determine the best medications for your child’. They go on to add that while it is challenging to be consistent on the frontlines of medicine, providers can’t forget to ask these key questions that are an important part of the asthma patient care puzzle.

They say that the study demonstrated the effectiveness of asking these key questions. The study improved the frequency of asking the questions from 40 to 98 per cent and increased the accuracy of the medications prescribed by up to 80 per cent in one year. Hence, they say that small changes truly do add up. They exhort parents to consult their paediatrician if they are concerned that their child’s asthma is not well controlled.

Causes of paediatric asthma

Your child may exhibit asthma symptoms if there is inflammation and constriction in his airways. This could happen due to various irritants like pollen, viruses, smoke, pollution and dust. Sometimes, cockroaches in the house may trigger this condition in your child. Growth of mould due to damp conditions and a pet’s shed hair may also act as triggers. Other risk factors may be a family history of allergies and asthma, frequent respiratory infections and a low birth weight. Sometimes, environmental factors like second-hand smoke before and/or after birth as well as growing up in a low income, urban environment may also act as triggers for this condition.

Symptoms of paediatric asthma

Wheezing or a whistling sound when a child breathes is the most common sign of asthma. Also be alert to any signs of coughing, rapid or laboured breathing and complaints of chest pain. Other symptoms are trouble sleeping due to shortness of breath, lethargy and unusual tiredness accompanied by laboured breathing. Sometimes, these symptoms may disappear on their own without any medical intervention. These signs may also vary from child to child. Sometimes, the symptoms may be severe and, at other times, hardly noticeable. Therefore, you have to stay alert. If your child shows any of these symptoms, contact a doctor immediately. If left untreated, it can cause irreversible lung damage.

Treatment of paediatric asthma

This condition is not curable. But sometimes, children stop having symptoms once they grow up. But researchers of the above-mentioned study say that they may require a rescue inhaler once in a while during asthmatic attacks. In severe cases, a doctor may recommend a daily asthma controller medication, like an inhaled corticosteroid. This will significantly bring down the inflammation and also reduce the frequency and severity of attacks.