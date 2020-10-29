The COVID-19 virus has a range of effects on the human body. It has an impact on the organs causes respiratory distress and is particularly dangerous for the elderly and for people with underlying health conditions like hypertension diabetes and heart disease. Now in a major study researchers have found that some patients with COVID-19 have persistent skin-related symptoms long after their initial infection has cleared. The findings presented at the 29th Congress of the European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology point to another burden experienced by so-called long haulers who get better but don't seem to fully recover from