Perry Bamonte Death News: The Cure's legendary guitarist Perry Bamonte breathed his last on Friday. He was 65.
The heartbreaking news about the passing away of the legend was confirmed by the group on its official website.
They wrote: "With great sadness we confirm the passing of our dear friend and bandmate, Perry Bamonte, who passed away after a short illness at home over Christmas," they explained.
They further added, "Quiet, intense, intuitive, steady and supremely creative, 'Teddy' was a warm and vital part of The Cure's history."
In the statement, the group stated that the legendary guitarist died after battling a short illness during Christmas, at home.
In medical terminology, short illness is referred to any type of diseases that has the potential to kill a person (patient) quickly - in sometime.
In short - the word 'short illness' indicates that the individual passed away at the age of 65 following an acute or brief medical condition, rather than a long-standing or chronic disease. In medical terms, a "short illness" usually refers to an acute condition one that develops suddenly and lasts for a limited period.
As noted in clinical research, "acute illnesses are characterized by a rapid onset and a relatively short course, often resolving or resulting in serious outcomes within days or weeks" (as described in general internal medicine studies on acute disease patterns). This explains why the term is frequently used when detailed medical information is unavailable or intentionally undisclosed.
Bamonte was born in London on September 3, 1960. He first got involved with The Cure back in 1984 when he joined the road crew. According to a report from Variety, that came about because his brother Daryl had become the tour manager. Perry soon started working directly with Robert Smith (the lead singer and guitarist) as his guitar technician and assistant.
He joined The Cure for their 2019 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction. Then, in 2022, he rejoined for good and performed on the entire Shows Of A Lost World tour. Bamonte was scheduled to take part in the band's planned 2026 shows around the UK and Europe.
