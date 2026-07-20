People with type 2 diabetes face higher risk of severe dengue, study finds

A new study suggests adults with type 2 diabetes may be more likely to develop severe dengue, highlighting the importance of early diagnosis, blood sugar control, and timely treatment.

People with type 2 diabetes face higher risk of severe dengue (Image AI Generated)

Dengue is a viral disease transmitted by mosquitoes which infect millions of people each year, particularly in tropical nations such as India. Most people will get better on their own with treatment, but a small number will develop a more severe form of the illness called dengue, which can cause bleeding, shock and organ damage and is potentially life-threatening. There is a new study that suggests that individuals with type 2 diabetes could be at a much higher risk of having severe dengue when compared to people without diabetes.

What did the new study find?

According to a recent study published in the journal PLOS Neglected Tropical Diseases, diabetes Type 2 was associated with severe complications from dengue infection. Scientists noted that diabetes can stimulate inflammation and suppress the immune system, making it more difficult to combat the dengue virus.

The study also indicated that those who had blood sugar levels that were not well controlled might be even more vulnerable to serious complications. The results of these findings indicate the need for early monitoring and timely treatment of patients with diabetes who experience dengue symptoms, researchers said.

Why does diabetes increase the risk?

The World Health Organization (WHO) says diabetes has the potential to impact blood vessels, immune function, and resistance to infections. These other health conditions can make a dengue infection more likely to cause complications.

Researchers think that if blood sugar is high, it can:

Weaken immune function

Promote inflammation in the body

Damage blood vessels

Delay recovery from infections

These may lead to worsening of the symptoms to that of severe dengue with symptoms of plasma leakage, heavy bleeding, or organ failure.

You may like to read

Symptoms of dengue you should never ignore

People typically get symptoms of dengue 4 to 10 days after getting bitten by an infected mosquito, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Common symptoms include:

High fever

Severe headache

Pain behind the eyes

Muscle and joint pain

Nausea and vomiting

Skin rash

Fatigue

People with diabetes should take extra precautions

During dengue outbreaks, it is crucial that people with type 2 diabetes should take extra precautions. Maintaining blood sugar control, staying hydrated and seeking medical care early if a fever occurs should help minimize complications. More frequent blood-glucose monitoring may also be suggested during periods of ill health as infections can lead to sharp swings in blood sugar.

How to protect yourself from dengue?

WHO/CDC suggests that the best approach to limiting the risk of dengue is to avoid getting bitten by a mosquito. Some basic safety steps to be taken are:

Use mosquito repellents.

Wear long-sleeved clothing.

Sleep under mosquito nets if needed.

Remove stagnant water around your home.

Keep water storage containers covered.

Install window and door screens where possible.

Disclaimer: The content on TheHealthSite.com is only for informational purposes. It is not at all professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a healthcare specialist for any questions regarding your health or a medical condition.