People with type 2 diabetes face higher risk of severe dengue, study finds

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Written By: Muskan Gupta | Published : July 20, 2026 7:31 PM IST
Dengue is a viral disease transmitted by mosquitoes which infect millions of people each year, particularly in tropical nations such as India. Most people will get better on their own with treatment, but a small number will develop a more severe form of the illness called dengue, which can cause bleeding, shock and organ damage and is potentially life-threatening. There is a new study that suggests that individuals with type 2 diabetes could be at a much higher risk of having severe dengue when compared to people without diabetes.
According to a recent study published in the journal PLOS Neglected Tropical Diseases, diabetes Type 2 was associated with severe complications from dengue infection. Scientists noted that diabetes can stimulate inflammation and suppress the immune system, making it more difficult to combat the dengue virus.
The study also indicated that those who had blood sugar levels that were not well controlled might be even more vulnerable to serious complications. The results of these findings indicate the need for early monitoring and timely treatment of patients with diabetes who experience dengue symptoms, researchers said.
The World Health Organization (WHO) says diabetes has the potential to impact blood vessels, immune function, and resistance to infections. These other health conditions can make a dengue infection more likely to cause complications.
Researchers think that if blood sugar is high, it can:
These may lead to worsening of the symptoms to that of severe dengue with symptoms of plasma leakage, heavy bleeding, or organ failure.
People typically get symptoms of dengue 4 to 10 days after getting bitten by an infected mosquito, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Common symptoms include:
During dengue outbreaks, it is crucial that people with type 2 diabetes should take extra precautions. Maintaining blood sugar control, staying hydrated and seeking medical care early if a fever occurs should help minimize complications. More frequent blood-glucose monitoring may also be suggested during periods of ill health as infections can lead to sharp swings in blood sugar.
WHO/CDC suggests that the best approach to limiting the risk of dengue is to avoid getting bitten by a mosquito. Some basic safety steps to be taken are:
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