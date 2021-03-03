Is a person who has kidney stones at risk of osteoporosis? With bone fractures and osteoporosis posing a serious threat to the health of an ageing adult researchers were determined to know whether kidney stone disease was associated with an increased risk of osteoporosis. Both health problems are serious and could be dangerous to the wellbeing of an individual so it is essential to know if there is a possible link between the two diseases. According to a new study published in the Journal of Bone and Mineral Research people who have kidney stones are susceptible to osteoporosis or bone