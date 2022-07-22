People With Hypertension At High Risk For Severe COVID-19 Illness, Even After A Booster

Hypertension more than doubles the risk of hospitalization related to Omicron infection, even in people who have received a booster dose.

If you have high blood pressure, you're more likely to require hospitalization, in case infected with Omicron COVID-19 variant. Getting a booster dose of COVID-19 vaccine may not help reduce that risk, if the findings of a new study are to be believed.

The study, published in the journal Hypertension, stated that having high blood pressure more than doubled the risk of hospitalization related to Omicron infection, even in those who are fully vaccinated and boosted.

This is concerning considering that the high prevalence of high blood pressure among adults.

Hence, researchers from the Smidt Heart Institute at Cedars-Sinai, who led the study, noted that avoiding COVID-19 infection is extremely important, even though the circulating viral variant is thought to cause mild disease in most people.

Hypertension and severe COVID-19

The researchers reviewed medical records COVID-19 patients infected during the Omicron surge. They looked at the data of 912 people who were fully vaccinated with an mRNA vaccine, received a booster shot and were subsequently diagnosed with COVID-19. As many as 145 of them required hospitalization. Surprisingly, many of these hospitalized patients had hypertension and no other risk factors.

People with chronic kidney disease, history of a heart attack, or heart failure, also had increased risk of hospitalization after Omicron infection.

The risk for hospitalization related to COVID-19 also increased with age and duration between the participant's last vaccination and infection. However, the greatest magnitude of risk was associated with hypertension: 2.6-fold.

The association between hypertension and severe COVID-19 had been reported in several studies early in the pandemic.

Obesity and diabetes were also identified as risk factors of severe COVID-19 illness early in the pandemic. But the new study didn't find these conditions as strongly associated with hospitalization during the Omicron surge.

Why makes people with hypertension prone to severe COVID-19?

The researchers are yet to understand the biological processes behind this link as well as how to reduce this risk.

Meanwhile, the experts want people with hypertension who develop COVID-19 to be aware of their heightened risk for hospitalization and discuss with their physicians about antiviral therapy.

