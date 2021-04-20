People with any history of allergies have been advised to avoid Covid-19 vaccination following reports of allergic reactions to the COVID-19 vaccines. However a study by allergists at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) in the US has concluded that severe allergic reactions to Covid-19 vaccines are exceedingly rare and therefore people with high-risk allergy histories can safely take the jabs. People with severe allergies to foods oral drugs latex bee stings or venom can safely receive the Covid-19 vaccines the experts stated in the study findings were published in the Journal of Allergy and Clinical Immunology: In Practice. However the experts