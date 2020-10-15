New research adds to the growing body of evidence that people with blood type 'O' may have a lower risk of COVID-19 infection and reduced likelihood of severe outcomes including organ complications if they do get sick. Two studies published in the journal Blood Advances suggest that individuals with blood type 'O' may be less vulnerable to COVID-19 infection. A study at the University of Southern Denmark says that it is very important to consider the proper control group because blood type prevalence may vary considerably in different ethnic groups and different countries. Denmark is a small ethnically homogenous country