There have been speculations about the safety and efficacy of certain coronavirus vaccines, especially for people suffering from an underlying health condition. While some experts say people with certain allergies should avoid getting the vaccine, another such high-risk group is cancer patients. At the time when the world is seeing an unprecedented Covid-19 surge, it becomes vital to know how effective coronavirus vaccines for cancer patients are undergoing treatment. In a breakthrough, researchers have found that certain vaccines might be less effective in people undergoing cancer treatment.

Two-Dose mRNA Covid Vaccine Less Effective In Patients Undergoing Cancer Treatment

According to two studies published in the journal, Blood found that the two-dose mRNA Covid-19 vaccine may be less effective in people undergoing blood cancer treatment. As per the results, the mRNA Covid-19 vaccine may not show efficacy in people with chronic lymphocytic leukaemia (CLL) and multiple myeloma as compared to healthy people.

Chronic lymphocytic leukaemia is one of the most common types of leukaemia that affects adults. It is the type of cancer of the blood and the bone marrow. Multiple myeloma, on the other hand, is the cancer of plasma cells, which are a type of white cell that produces antibodies.

However, the researchers highlighted that vaccination against the coronavirus is still important among these patients. Lead author Yair Herishanu, Associate Professor in haematology and head of the CLL service at the Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Centre in Israel said, “even though response rates were not optimal, patients with CLL should still get the vaccine and, if appropriate, it may be better to do so before CLL treatment starts although the disease itself may affect the response.”

Cancer Patients Showed Lower Response Rate

For the study, the researchers investigated 167 patients with CLL and 53 healthy people. Both groups received two doses of BNT162b2 messenger RNA (Pfizer) Covid vaccine. After the analysis, the team found that the people who were undergoing cancer treatment showed only 16 per cent immune response to the vaccine. Results of the patients with CLL depended on their cancer treatment process.

People who were being monitored for CLL but were not receiving treatment showed a 55.5 per cent response rate. Whereas people who completed their treatment at least a year before the vaccination showed an immune response of 94 per cent. Herishanu commented, “Overall, the response rate to the vaccine was significantly less than what we see in the general population, which is most likely attributed to the presence of cancer itself and certain CLL treatments.” He also added that patients with CLL had lower antibody titers, which means the intensity of the response was lower.

Elderly patients with multiple myeloma showed 20.6 per cent neutralizing antibodies after the first dose of the same vaccine.

So, Are Vaccines Safe For Cancer Patients?

As per the American Cancer Society, cancer patients too can take the Covid-19 vaccine but there many factors that are considered before they receive the jab. What is the type of vaccine? What type of cancer are they suffering from? Are they still being treated for cancer? Is their immune system working properly? These are some of the many questions that help determine whether a cancer patient should get vaccinated. It is best to talk with your doctor before taking the vaccine.

(with inputs from IANS)