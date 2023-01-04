People With Age-Related Macular Degeneration More Prone To Severe COVID-19: Know Why

Growing evidence suggests that AMD patients have increased risk for COVID-19 infection and mortality. Boston University researchers have identified a novel association between the two diseases.

We know that the novel coronavirus affects different people differently. Some people infected with COVID-19 are symptomatic and there are groups who get sicker than others. The high-risk groups include people with chronic illnesses and those with weakened immune system. COVID-19 infections can be dangerous for people with age-related macular degeneration (AMD), an eye disease that can affect the central vision, as well. Caused by damage to the macula (a part of the retina), AMD is a leading cause of vision loss among older adults.

Growing evidence suggests that AMD a risk factor for increased risk for COVID-19 infection, severe complications due to the disease, including respiratory failure and death. Lending credence to previous findings, a study by researchers from the Boston University suggested that "this increased risk may have a genetic basis."

COVID-19 and Age-Related Macular Degeneration (AMD)

The BU research team identified a novel association between AMD and COVID-19 with variants in a gene that encodes a platelet derived growth factor (PDGF). This growth factor helps in the formation of new blood vessels, and it is also associated with abnormal blood vessel changes that occur in age-related macular degeneration.

As per the researchers, the association between age-related macular degeneration and more severe COVID-19 outcomes appears to be due to genetic predisposition to dysfunction involving complement proteins and a higher level of PDGF in blood serum. These findings were reported in the online Journal of Clinical Medicine.

How to reduce the risk for COVID-19 severity in AMD patients

The BU researchers believe that lowering PDGFB gene activity and PDGF concentration in blood may help reduce the severity of COVID-19, particularly among older patients.