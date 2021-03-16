India is one of the countries with the highest rates of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) which causes AIDS. By the end of 2019 South Africa had the highest number of HIV/AIDS cases at 7.2 million followed by Mozambique (2.2 million) India (2.1 million) and Nigeria (1.8 million). According to the India HIV Estimation 2019 report the HIV prevalence among adults (aged 15-49) was estimated at 0.22%. Overall India’s HIV epidemic has been declining after the epidemic’s peak in the year 2000. Though there is no complete cure for HIV/AIDS people with HIV can live long and healthy lives with antiretroviral