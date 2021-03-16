India is one of the countries with the highest rates of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), which causes AIDS. By the end of 2019, South Africa had the highest number of HIV/AIDS cases at 7.2 million, followed by Mozambique (2.2 million), India (2.1 million) and Nigeria (1.8 million). According to the India HIV Estimation 2019 report, the HIV prevalence among adults (aged 15-49) was estimated at 0.22%. Overall, India’s HIV epidemic has been declining after the epidemic’s peak in the year 2000. Though there is no complete cure for HIV/AIDS, people with HIV can live long and healthy lives with antiretroviral therapy (ART) which controls the virus. If you stop taking ART drugs, the virus can spike again. HIV services, including antiretroviral therapy (ART) drugs, are offered free to everyone who needs them under the national Aids control programme at drop-in-centres (DICs). People Living with HIV (PLHIV) are also given counselling, psycho-social support and legal advice at these centres. Also Read - Sexually transmitted diseases: One child or youth under 20 ‘infected with HIV every 100 seconds’

The government has already sanctioned 32 DICs for addressing the immediate needs for care, support, treatment, counselling & protection for the PLHIV. But the Networks of People Living with HIV have demanded political parties to provide 12 more drop-in-centres exclusively for women and children affected with HIV. In addition, the organization has sought a minimum of Rs 12,500 per month as salary under the Employment Guarantee scheme for those working in government and non-government sectors. The Positive Women Network, Indian Network for people living with HIV, 30 districts with PLHIV and 20 NGO's came together to raise the demand.

Free education for children living with HIV

The Positive Women Network leader, P. Kousalya, has also appealed to the political parties to increase the budget allocation of DICs from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh, reported IANS.

Other demands of the organisation include free education to children living with HIV under the Right to Education (RTE) Act, funds for women-centric programmes, mainly for the prevention of primary infection among women and reduction of stigma faced by people living with HIV. It is estimated that women account for over half the number of people living with HIV worldwide. Young women (10-24 years old) are twice as likely to acquire HIV as young men the same age because of vulnerabilities created by unequal cultural, social and economic status.