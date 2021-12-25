People Infected With Omicron 70% Less Likely To Need Hospital Care: UK Health Security Agency

However, the agency cautioned that a milder virus could still put pressure on hospitals because it spreads so fast. India's Omicron tally has also gone up to 415.

As cases of Omicron variant of coronavirus continue to rise worldwide, some experts have raised concern that it may become the dominant strain globally in 2022. In the US, the Omicron variant has already become the dominant Covid strain, accounting for 73 per cent of sequenced cases, according to data published Monday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). India's Omicron tally has also gone up to 415, with the highest number coming from Maharashtra (108), followed by Delhi (79), Gujarat (43), Telangana (38), Kerala (37) and Tamil Nadu (34).

Meanwhile, an analysis by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has revealed that people who contract the Omicron variant are 50 per cent to 70 per cent less likely to need hospital care compared with previous Covid-19 variants. While the Agency said that its early findings are "encouraging", the variant could still lead to large numbers of people in hospital, the BBC reported.

Further, the agency latest analysis showed that the effect of booster doses starts to wane after 10 weeks. It stated that the protection drops by between 15 per cent and 25 per cent 10 weeks after the booster dose. However, booster dose is likely to provide far more robust protection against severe disease or death, the report added.

A milder virus could still put pressure on hospitals

The UK Health Security Agency's report is based on analysis of all cases of Omicron and Delta reported in the UK since the beginning of November. The results showed that people catching Omicron are:

31 per cent to 45 per cent less likely to go to A&E (accident & emergency department)

50 per cent to 70 per cent less likely to be admitted to hospital for treatment

However, the report cautioned that a milder virus could still put pressure on hospitals because it spreads so fast. So far, most of those catching Omicron and admitted to hospital are under the age of 40. The agency expressed uncertainty about what will happen when the variant reaches older age groups.

"Cases are currently very high in the UK, and even a relatively low proportion requiring hospitalisation could result in a significant number of people becoming seriously ill," said Jenny Harries, the Chief Executive of the UKHSA, as quoted by the BBC.

The UK Health Secretary Sajid Javid said that the early data was "promising" and the government was monitoring the data "hour-by-hour". But he said it was "too early" to determine "next steps".

Do not lower your guard: Union Health Ministry

Warning that the world is witnessing the fourth surge in Covid-19 cases, the Union Health Ministry on Friday urged people to not lower their guard. The ministry also cautioned people that Omicron has a higher risk of transmission within the households as compared to Delta. As fully vaccinated people are also getting infected with Omicron, the Centre stated that vaccine alone is not sufficient, and that we need masks and surveillance to break the chain of transmission.