Covid-19 cases are soaring worldwide despite countries rolling out the nationwide vaccination programmes. What is even more concerning is that many people are testing positive from the Covid-19 infections after getting full doses of the vaccines. This has raised questions over the efficacy of the current currently approved Covid-19 vaccines. Is it because the coronavirus' ability to spread is getting stronger or people are becoming careless and not following covid prevention norms that is leading to a surge in coronavirus cases? While both factors have been linked to spike in coronavirus cases the “Peltzman Effect” is also apparently playing a