Covid-19 cases are soaring worldwide despite countries rolling out the nationwide vaccination programmes. What is even more concerning is that many people are testing positive from the Covid-19 infections after getting full doses of the vaccines. This has raised questions over the efficacy of the current currently approved Covid-19 vaccines. Is it because the coronavirus' ability to spread is getting stronger or people are becoming careless and not following covid prevention norms that is leading to a surge in coronavirus cases? While both factors have been linked to spike in coronavirus cases, the "Peltzman Effect" is also apparently playing a huge role in worsening the situation. With the rollout of vaccines against the deadly virus, there is an increase in the risk-taking behaviour among the people, making them take riskier decisions. Known as the "Peltzman Effect", this changing behaviour of the people could be leading to rise in Covid cases amidst the worldwide vaccination drive, say experts.

Peltzman Effect: All you need to know about this theory

Sam Peltzman, an economist at the University of Chicago, first introduced the Peltzman Effect in his study titled "The Effects of Automobile Safety Regulation", published in the Journal of Political Economy in 1975. The theory suggests that when safety measures are implemented, people's perception of risk decreases, and they feel that they can now afford to make riskier decisions.

The Peltzman Effect was first applied to automobile safety measures, which had been introduced in the late 1960's. The economist found that although mandating the use of seatbelts in automobiles increased safety for vehicle occupants, there was no decrease in automobile death rates. In fact, it led to more road accidents and increased deaths for bystanders such as pedestrians or other drivers on the road. This was because the use of seatbelts made drivers feel more protected and safer, which in turn made them more likely to drive recklessly, which ultimately increased the likelihood of a car crash. This theory is known as the Peltzman Effect.

Similarly, experts say the availability of Covid-19 vaccines is giving people a sense of security, leading to increased risky behaviour such as not following preventive measures – wearing mask, maintaining social distancing and hand sanitisation – strictly.

Peltzman Effect and Covid-19 surge

Doctors from New York University’s Langone Health conducted a comprehensive review of the Peltzman Effect and Covid-19. They concluded the increase in the number of people being innoculated is giving rise to a “misplaced sense of security in ‘herd immunity‘ long before widespread immunity is truly present.” This will undoubtedly contribute to the overconfidence” and lead people to forgo the preventive measures, they said in the review results published in the ACP Journals on March 2.

“Consciously or not, even those who have not received a Covid-19 vaccine may forgo masks and social distancing if they know that others are receiving the vaccine,” the doctors added, as quoted by IANS.

The Peltzman effect also explains the drastic decline in the usage of PPE kits by the healthcare workers.

