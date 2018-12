Regular pedicures and manicures are a must because they keep your nails and fingers and toes in good shape. These beauty procedures typically involve the maintenance of nails: cutting, filing, shaping, buffing, cutting the cuticle followed by cleaning, scrubbing, massaging and moisturizing of the entire area. Some then prefer putting a coat of nail polish. While these steps could give your nails a makeover, there are some things you need to keep in mind:

Hygiene is an absolute must. Make sure that your beauty parlour is using clean, sterilized instruments. It is easy and common to get cuts during manicures and pedicures and not cleaning them and disinfecting them thoroughly after each use could lead to the spread of germs and infections. If you’re not sure of the instruments in your parlour, carry your own to avoid the risk of infections.

The tub, where your feet and hands are soaked needs to be clean. You must make sure of that.

Insist on warm or slightly hot water when the beautician is soaking your hands and feet. This is good for opening up pores.

When you go for a pedicure and manicure you will notice that the beautician will scrape away the cuticle or the dead skin around your nail bed. But remember that the cuticle serves a purpose. The function of the cuticle is to protect the nail from bacteria. This is why many do not prefer removing the cuticle while doing these beauty procedures. After removal, the cuticle does grow back but for that brief period until it grows, your nails will not have protection against bacteria. Also, very often the delicate skin around your cuticle can come off when the beautician is scraping away. This can cause injuries and bleeding. In case you notice any bleeding, stop the procedure and ask for a disinfectant to be out on your nail.

While shaping your nails, ask your beautician to give them a round shape. Not a square one. Square-shaped nails tend to chip away quickly.

If possible, try to get a manicure and pedicure with organic and natural products. Opt for essential oils instead of chemical-laced moisturisers.

When applying dark nail polishes, apply a base coat. If you don’t, your nails could turn yellow. Apply an overcoat to make the nail polish last for long.

Always remove the nail polish within 8-10 days. Don’t let your nail polish stay on for longer.

Use a nail polish remover, not acetone, to remove the nail polish. Acetone is too strong for your delicate nails. It can dry out your skin and can make it rough.