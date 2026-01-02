Paul McCullagh Jr Cause of Death: How Did The Belfast Boxer Die at 25?

Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
Subscribe to Our Newsletter Today!
- Latest
- News
- Diseases
- Diet & Fitness
- Pregnancy
- Women's Health
- Men's Health
- Sexual Health
- Videos
- Mental Health
Paul McCullagh Cause of Death: Paul McCullagh Jr, a young and rising boxing star from Belfast, has died at the age of 25. According to the reports, the boxing star died suddenly on New Year's Day after a short illness. The heartbreaking news was shared by boxing officials and clubs in Northern Ireland. His sudden death has left the boxing world in deep shock, with many struggling to believe such a young life is gone.
McCullagh was an Ulster Elite heavyweight champion in 2019 and won both his fights as a professional.
What killed the young boxer and what does Paul's cause of death refer to in medical terms? As per the initial reports, a shot illness led to the death of the 25-year-old Belfast boxer on New Year. let's understand what it means as per experts.
According to the medical journals, a 'short illness' is usually referred to a condition which is capable of turning into life-threatening in no time. Experts note that a "short illness" can include infections, acute organ failure, aggressive cancers, or other rapidly progressing medical conditions, but without official confirmation, the phrase alone does not indicate any specific medical cause.
What are the different types of 'short illnesses' that can turn life-threatening?
These conditions may develop quickly and are often referred to as a "short illness" in public statements when details are limited or private.
Paul McCullagh Jr was known not just for his strength in the ring, but also for his calm and kind nature outside it. He turned professional in 2020 and won both of his pro fights. At a time when his career was just starting to grow, his life ended far too soon. Messages of grief and love poured in from boxers, coaches, and fans across Ireland.
Former two-weight world champion Carl Frampton says it is "heartbreaking" to hear about the passing of the "very talented" McCullagh. "Deepest sympathies to his Dad, Paul and the rest of his family and friends," he posted on X.
The Irish Amateur Boxing Association said it sent its "deepest condolences to Paul's family, club and loved ones". Olympic bronze medallist Aidan Walsh said on social media that he would "never forget our memories together".
St Paul's Antrim ABC said McCullagh Jr was a "credit" to the sport. "Paul's achievements and his proud boxing heritage made him a credit to Irish boxing," it posted on social media. "Our thoughts are with all who knew and loved him at this very difficult time."
Follow TheHealthSite.com for all the latest health news and developments from around the world.
Enroll for our free updates
Thank You for Subscribing
Thanks for Updating Your Information