The COVID-19 disease spread from the coronavirus is a highly transmissible infection that affects the respiratory system. SARS-CoV-2 can infect humans in all age groups and gender while spreading through communities at an alarming rate. But in people with underlying health conditions and comorbidities are at an increased risk of contracting the disease. A new study has found that patients with inactive cancer and not currently undergoing treatments are at a higher risk of severe illness from COVID-19. Patients In Cancer Remission At High Risk Of Severe COVID Illness According to the findings of the Penn Medicine study found that patients