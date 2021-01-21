The COVID-19 disease, spread from the coronavirus, is a highly transmissible infection that affects the respiratory system. SARS-CoV-2 can infect humans in all age groups, and gender while spreading through communities at an alarming rate. But in people with underlying health conditions and comorbidities are at an increased risk of contracting the disease. A new study has found that patients with inactive cancer and not currently undergoing treatments are at a higher risk of severe illness from COVID-19. Also Read - Alert! Coronavirus spike proteins may evolve to evade immune responses

Patients In Cancer Remission At High Risk Of Severe COVID Illness

According to the findings of the Penn Medicine study found that patients with inactive cancer and not currently undergoing treatments are also at a higher risk of severe illness from COVID-19. Preliminary studies have shown that patients with cancer are at a greater risk of severe illness or death compared to patients without cancer. But not much is known about the effects of the disease on the general population. Also Read - Beware! Coronavirus can damage your brain in many ways. Here’s what to know

“Patients who have cancer need to be careful not to become exposed during this time,” said researcher Kara N. Maxwell, Assistant Professor at the University of Pennsylvania in the US. “That message has been out there, but these latest findings show us it’s not only for patients hospitalized or on treatment for their cancer. All oncology patients need to take significant precautions during the pandemic to protect themselves.” Also Read - Covid-19 vaccination: Concerns about adverse effects ‘unfounded, negligible’, says Govt

73% Of COVID-19 Patients Diagnosed With Inactive Cancer

The study published in the JNCI Cancer Spectrum journal analyzed records of more than 4,800 patients who had been tested for COVID-19. They linked the data from the health system’s electronic health records and investigated the association between cancer status and COVID-19 outcomes. Of the 328 positive cases through June 2020, more than 20 per cent had a cancer diagnosis in their medical history. Among these patients, 80.6 per cent had solid tumour malignancy and 73.1 per cent with inactive cancer.

According to the findings, patients with coronavirus, including both active and inactive cancer were at a higher risk of hospitalization compared to non-cancer patients, intensive care unit admissions, and 30-day mortality. Patients in cancer remission found to be at an overall increased risk of more severe disease compared to coronavirus patients without cancer. However, patients with cancer are also at a higher risk of worse outcomes due to factors such as old age, smoking, comorbidities, frequent health care exposures, and the effects of cancer therapies. The results also suggest that cancer itself and its impact on the body may aggravate COVID-19 infection.