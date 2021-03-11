In a recent development, the health authorities in Denmark on Thursday said that they are temporarily suspending the use of the COVID-19 vaccine — AstraZeneca as a precautionary measure after some patients developed blood clots since receiving the jab, including one who died. Also Read - Just one shot of Pfizer or AstraZeneca vaccine offers over 90% protection against COVID-19

Speaking to the media, the Danish Health Authority said, “The move comes following reports of serious cases of blood clots among people vaccinated with AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine.” But it cautiously added that “it has not been determined, at the time being, that there is a link between the vaccine and the blood clots”. Also Read - South Africa puts brakes on AstraZeneca vaccine, replaces with Johnson & Johnson jab

Denmark Has Stopped The Use Of AstraZeneca Vaccine

Nevertheless, it asked the regional authorities in charge of vaccine rollout to stop using the AstraZeneca jab until further notice, the report said. The report added that there is “good evidence that the vaccine is both safe and effective”, but that it would consult with the Danish medicines agency in two weeks on the matter. Also Read - Apprehension rises after SA halts Oxford-AstraZeneca vax rollout, WHO expert look into efficacy

“It is important to point out that we have not terminated the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine, we are just pausing its use,” Danish Health Authority Director Soren Brostrom said in the statement.

One Person Died After Taking The Vaccine Shot

According to the health authority, one person had died after receiving the vaccine. The European Medicines Agency (EMA) in Denmark has launched an investigation into the death.

“There is broad documentation proving that the vaccine is both safe and efficient. But both we and the Danish Medicines Agency must act on information about possible serious side-effects, both in Denmark and in other European countries,” Brostrom said.

The suspension, which will be reviewed after two weeks, is expected to slowdown Denmark’s vaccination campaign, the report said. According to the reports, a further six European countries have halted the use of a vaccine batch from AstraZeneca.

The Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine — Everything You Need To Know

The British-developed COVID-19 vaccine — AstraZeneca/Oxford shot is being made locally by the Serum Institute of India (SII). According to the reports, the overall efficacy of the AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine was 70.42%. An individual is required to take two shots of the AstraZeneca vaccine in order to achieve immunity. Some of the common ingredients which are present in the vaccine are — Sucrose (sugar) and acidity regulators such as Histidine, and sodium and potassium salts.