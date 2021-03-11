In a recent development the health authorities in Denmark on Thursday said that they are temporarily suspending the use of the COVID-19 vaccine — AstraZeneca as a precautionary measure after some patients developed blood clots since receiving the jab including one who died. Speaking to the media the Danish Health Authority said “The move comes following reports of serious cases of blood clots among people vaccinated with AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine.” But it cautiously added that it has not been determined at the time being that there is a link between the vaccine and the blood clots. Denmark Has Stopped The