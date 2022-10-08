Patient Exploitation: AIIMS Bars Entry Of Unauthorized Agents On Campus, Puts Medical Staff On Guard

As per reports, these agents try to facilitate the issuance of OPD cards, try diverting patients to private laboratories or radiology centres and some even sell medicines, disposables, surgical items and implants

In a new circular, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has shared a WhatsApp number with doctors, nurses and other staff members, urging them to report any unauthorized agents on the campus premises. These touts or agents have been seen exploiting patients by seeking monetary benefits from them on some pretext or another.

As per the circular, AIIMS Director Dr. M Srinivas on Friday, "The security staff shall ensure that all such people are handed over to the police outpost at the hospital for trespassing and exploiting patients." For convenience, an email address has also been shared with the staff members to report such activities straightaway.

The issued circular read: "All such unidentified individuals, vendors, and agents are strictly barred from entering the hospital campus."

Touts facilitate issuance of OPD cards

The notice was issued following the observation that many unidentified and unauthorized individuals belonging to some private companies, hospitals, laboratories, radiology centres and other places are often seen roaming around the hospital campus, engaging with patients who come up for check-ups and try seeking monetary gains from them. As per reports, these agents try to facilitate the issuance of OPD cards and make admissions easy. They also divert patients to private laboratories or radiology centres. As per sources, some have been seen selling medicines, disposables, surgical items and implants.

Medical staff to be on guard

As per the circular, the doctors, nurses and other staff members have been strictly instructed to immediately report the presence of these agents on the campus even on the slightest suspicion. The identity of the person reporting these vendors shall be kept confidential and appropriate actions will be taken against the person reported. As per reports, if an unauthorized agent is found on the campus, then, in that case, the area-in-charges including doctors, nursing officers and others shall be held responsible. Reportedly, appropriate disciplinary action shall be taken against them.

As per the circular, all staff members have been asked to wear designated uniforms and display ID cards at all time while working on campus.

Other changes to follow

Among other orders issued by the medical institute are those prohibiting the use of mobile phones by outsourced doctors at outpatient department registration (OPD) during duty hours. The execution of the order will prevent delays in service delivery and inconvenience caused to patients.

Also, the administration is planning to add 50 additional battery-powered buses for facilitating easy transport of patients within the campus.