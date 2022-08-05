Patanjali's 'Coronil' Makes Headlines Again: Delhi HC Seeks Clarification From Baba Ramdev

The Delhi High Court has sought a proper clarification from Baba Ramdev over his claims about Coronil's Covid-19 cure capacity.

Baba Ramdev is yet again in the news, for the wrong reasons. It is regarding Coronil, the product produced by his ayurveda company Patanjali. The Delhi High Court has sought a proper clarification from the yoga guru over his claims about the Covid-19 cure capacity of the product.

Several doctors' associations had filed a suit against Ramdev following the claims he made in public that Coronil is a treatment and cure for Covid-19, as well spreading misinformation about medicines used by the allopathic doctors.

While hearing the case on Thursday, Justice Anup J. Bhambhani mentioned that Ramdev's claims gave two wrong impressions to the public: one is that allopathic doctors don't have a cure and another that Coronil is the COVID cure.

Senior advocate P.V. Kapur, representing Ramdev, clarified that they have tendered apology regarding the statement made about the allopathic doctors, and stated that no medical discipline is inferior or superior to others.

However, senior advocate Akhil Sibal, who appeared on behalf of the doctors' associations, argued that the content on Patanjali's website also claims that Coronil is a treatment to Covid-19.

Acknowledging that there was hardly any withdrawal of the claims he made in public, Justice Anup J. Bhambhani remarked that the Ramdev's clarification seemed "more like pat on his own back."

The matter is listed for further hearing on August 18.

Earlier, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) had filed complaint against Ramdev for allegedly propagating false information on social media about medicines being used for treatment of Covid patients by the medical fraternity.

Patanajali was in the news last year for similar reasons

Patanjali first launched Coronil tablets in July 2020 claiming that the drug is capable of providing strong protection against SARS-CoV-2. However, Coronil was described as an 'Immuno-booster' by the AYUSH Ministry.

Later, on February 19, 2021, the drug was relaunched as "first evidence-based medicine for COVID-19" along with a scientific research paper in a press conference in New Delhi, which was attended by Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan and Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari. The company promoted the medicine as CoPP and WHO GMP certified.

But the Indian Medical Association (IMA) questioned the 'clinical trials' of Coronil for Covid-19 treatment and the WHO refuted Patanajali's certification claims, clarifying in tweet that the organisation didn't review or certify any traditional medicine to treat or prevent COVID-19.

Last year, Maharashtra had banned the sale of Coronil in the state, stating lack of proper certification from competent health organisations like WHO, IMA and others.

